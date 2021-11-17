Online Portal Lets You Tour Public Art Throughout Great Lakes Bay Region

A new Public Art Passport portal has been launched, highlighting works of art throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region. The Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum at Saginaw Valley State University announced the project, which is in its pilot phase.
Residents and visitors can see 360 degree views of public art in Saginaw, Bay and Midland counties. Plans call for it to be a resource for the region that will grow as more public art is created and documented. The website portal has information about each public artwork, google map locations and links, and highlights arts and cultural organizations in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Residents are also asked to help fill in any missing information about public art and recommend pieces that may have been missed.
“It all started with a conversation with one of Saginaw’s biggest champions, Sarah Jury, and how we could better highlight the fabulous art across our region,” said Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum Director, Megan McAdow, “We started talking before the pandemic but were out of touch for a while during the height of the quarantine. Then in the fall of 2020 I discovered that Sarah had not stopped spreading the word about this idea for sharing our region’s public art. Meetings with Sarah via Zoom soon followed and included area other area arts professionals Amy Spadafore of Pit and Balcony, Ben Champagne of Temple Theatre and Thor Rasmussen from Saginaw Art Museum. We came up with the concept and platform and just ran with it!”
You can visit the Public Art Passport at : www.Publicartpassport.com