      Weather Alert

Online Portal Lets You Tour Public Art Throughout Great Lakes Bay Region

Ann Williams
Nov 16, 2021 @ 8:38pm
"Boats" Mural by Perkins in Saginaw's Old Town (source Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum)

A new Public Art Passport portal has been launched, highlighting works of art throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region. The Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum at Saginaw Valley State University announced the project, which is in its pilot phase.

Residents and visitors can see 360 degree views of public art in Saginaw, Bay and Midland counties. Plans call for it to be a resource for the region that will grow as more public art is created and documented.  The website portal has information about each public artwork, google map locations and links, and highlights arts and cultural organizations in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Residents are also asked to help fill in any missing information about public art and recommend pieces that may have been missed.

“The Family” by James Hopfensperger in Midland (source: Marshall M. Fredericks Museum)

“It all started with a conversation with one of Saginaw’s biggest champions, Sarah Jury, and how we could better highlight the fabulous art across our region,” said Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum Director, Megan McAdow, “We started talking before the pandemic but were out of touch for a while during the height of the quarantine. Then in the fall of 2020 I discovered that Sarah had not stopped spreading the word about this idea for sharing our region’s public art. Meetings with Sarah via Zoom soon followed and included area other area arts professionals Amy Spadafore of Pit and Balcony, Ben Champagne of Temple Theatre and Thor Rasmussen from Saginaw Art Museum. We came up with the concept and platform and just ran with it!”

You can visit the Public Art Passport at : www.Publicartpassport.com

Madonna Mural, Bay City, by Jules Muck (source: Marshall M. Fredericks Museum)

 

 

 

Popular Posts
Saginaw Township Community Schools Adopt New Mask Rules
Bike Rider Dies After Collision with STCS School Bus
Suspect in Saginaw Attempted Homicide Arrested
Cass River Oil Slick Gathers Saginaw Area Hazmat Crews
West Branch Man Acquitted in 2018 SVSU Welcome Weekend Assault
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On