Online Flood Recovery Session Held this Thursday

On Thursday, August 12, the online Midland area Flood Recovery Session will feature speakers from the Midland Business Alliance Committee on Infrastructure.
J.W. Fisher and Lee Ann Keller will discuss the best ways to work with local, state and federal partners to address longstanding flood issues that impact the citizens, business community and economic development in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Two areas of concern are the legacy challenges of severe flooding throughout Midland County and surrounding areas, as well as sanitary sewer issues in Midland. The committee is currently in the initial planning phase with Midland County officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The goal is to collaborate with the Corps of Engineers on a study and eventual flood mitigation efforts.
The meeting takes place at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Flood Recovery Sessions are the second Thursday of each month and are open to everyone. Sessions are hosted by the Midland Area Community Foundation and the Long Term Recovery Group. Attendees are required to register for sessions at midlandfoundation.org/zoomintoflood. Anyone unable to attend can view the meeting online at a later date on the Midland Area Community Foundation’s YouTube channel.