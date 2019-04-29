One Woman Dead, Another Injured After Bridgeport Shooting

Bridgeport Township and Michigan State police are investigating a multiple shooting which occurred Sunday, April 28 around 11:00 p.m.

Police say the incident occurred in the 2600 block of Nebraska near Dixie Highway. Two Saginaw women, aged 23 and 20, were injured after a fight broke out among a large gathering of people. They were taken to a local hospital in personal vehicles. The 20-year-old woman died of her injuries, though police say the method of injury wasn’t immediately apparent. An autopsy has been scheduled. The other woman suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

While police were on the scene, a grenade was discovered and the bomb squad was called in. The grenade turned out to be inert or incapable of exploding. No suspect information is currently available. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call (989) 385-6844.