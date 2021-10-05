      Weather Alert

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

CBS News
Oct 5, 2021 @ 2:04am

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night’s Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it almost hit the $700 million mark — $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in California but there was no initial word on where in the state it happened.

It also wasn’t clear whether one person would get it all once verified or numerous parties had a hand in its purchase in a pool.

The six numbers drawn that the ticket matched were white balls of 12, 22, 54, 66, and 69 and the Powerball number of 15.

It was the 5th largest in Powerball history and 7th biggest in U.S. lottery history.

Late ticket sales pushed the jackpot over earlier estimates of $670 million.

The $699.8 million total has a cash option of $496 million.

