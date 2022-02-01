One student dead and one injured after shooting outside of Minnesota school

A student has died and another was injured in a shooting outside of a school in Richfield, Minnesota, police said. The suspects fled the scene, and authorities are still looking for them.

Police responded to South Education Center Tuesday afternoon and found the two students on the sidewalk. They were taken to a local hospital, where one student died of his injuries. The other remains in critical condition, Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said Tuesday at a press conference.

“This is a tragic day in the city of Richfield,” Henthorne said.

The school was placed on lockdown, as were nearby schools. Authorities did a sweep of the school and the surrounding area and determined there was no threat, the police chief said.

Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski said the building is currently being evacuated, and parents are en route to pick their children up from a reunification center.

Local and state officials are actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.