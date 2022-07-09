      Weather Alert

One Person Shot Outside Bay City Mall Theatre

Dave Maurer
Jul 9, 2022 @ 11:15am

Bay County Sheriff Deputies and Bangor Township Fire Rescue units were sent to the Bay City Town Center parking lot just before 10:30 Friday night in response to a report of several people shooting at one another.  Authorities found one person who had been shot in the parking lot in front of the Bay City  10 GDX theatre.  The wounded person was taken to a local hospital.  No information has been released about who the person is and their condition.  No information has been released about any suspect or suspects.  The Sheriff’s Department indicated they think this was a targeted shooting and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Department at 989-895-4050 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

 

