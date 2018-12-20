One Person Dead Following Four Car Isabella County Crash

State police in Mt. Pleasant responded to a fatal four car crash Wednesday, December 19. The crash occurred on Broadway Rd. near Crossway Ln. in Union Township around 7:50 p.m. A black Chrysler 300 was headed west on Broadway and hit a white Chevy Impala making a left turn onto Broadway. The Impala crossed the center line, hitting a white Mercury SUV. The Chrysler also struck another vehicle, a black Ford Escape. All drivers were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. One passenger was killed in the crash. The names of the victims have not been released. The crash remains under investigation. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department, MMR, Tribal Police and the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department assisted at the scene.