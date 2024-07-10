WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

One Killed, Multiple Injured in Roscommon County Crash

By jonathan.dent
July 10, 2024 11:23AM EDT
(Getty Images)

Nine People were injured and one person was killed in a major crash in Roscommon County on Monday.

Police say around 3:00 P.M., a man was driving a Dodge Grand Caravan north on East Higgins Lake Drive in Gerrish Township and suffered some type of medical emergency. The mini van crossed the center line and struck a Ford F-150, which rolled over onto its roof. The van then struck a Chevy Silverado. The minivan driver died at the scene. The other victims were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown. The crash remains under investigation.

