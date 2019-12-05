One Killed in Mills Township Crash
The Midland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal Tuesday, December 3 crash in Mills Township.
39-year-old Michael May of Midland and a 14-year-old passenger in his 2015 GMC Sierra pickup were east bound on E. Shearer R.d around 4:30 p.m. when they were passed by a 2012 Chevy Silverado driven by 59-year-old Robert Witzke of Rhodes. May attempted a left turn, causing the vehicles to collide. Witzke lost control of his truck and struck a tree.
Witzke was later pronounced dead at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. May and the passenger were not hurt.
Police are awaiting toxicology reports to determine if alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash.