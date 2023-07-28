One Killed in Chesaning Township Crash

One person was killed and two others injured in a crash in Chesaning Township Thursday night.

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the intersection of Corunna Road and Johnstone Road around 10:15 p.m. Investigators say a truck driven by a 19-year-old Chesaning Township woman was driving east on Johsntone Road when it struck a sedan in the northbound lane of Corunna. The occupants of the sedan, a 36-year-old woman from Chesaning and a 39-year-old male from Saint Charles were ejected from the vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and the man was airlifted to Hurley Medical Center with critical injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and authorities believe alcohol to have been a factor.