One killed, 5 wounded in shooting near popular Atlanta shopping district

Authorities said one person was killed and at least five others wounded when a dispute escalated into a shooting Saturday evening near a popular shopping and entertainment district in Atlanta.

The shooting occurred at about 8 p.m. local time on a street near Atlantic Station, Atlanta police Lt. Germain Dearlove said in a late Saturday night news briefing. Footage from the scene showed a heavy police presence with several surrounding roads blocked off.

One male victim was pronounced dead on scene, Dearlove said, and five others were transported to nearby hospitals with unknown injuries. All six victims were believed to be between 15 and 21 years of age. No names were immediately provided.

Just prior to the shooting, Dearlove said, a “large group” of juveniles had been escorted off Atlantic Station property by security for “unruly behavior, and also curfew violations.”

That group then gathered on the 17th Street bridge where a “dispute occurred, that escalated to gunfire.”

Dearlove said the exact circumstances of the shooting were still unclear. No arrests have been made.

“It may be between two groups, one shooting at another, so two possible shooters,” Dearlove said.

Atlantic Station is busy shopping area, with several stores and restaurants. It is located a few miles north of downtown Atlanta.