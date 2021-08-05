      Weather Alert

One Injured In Shooting During Saginaw High-Risk Search Warrant

Ric Antonio
Aug 5, 2021 @ 12:30pm
Saginaw police report an officer-involved shooting occurred earlier this morning while delivering a high-risk search warrant.

Chief Bob Ruth said during a city conference on gun violence that the warrant was issued for a home on the 800 block of South Harrison around 6:30am.

Multiple suspects related to a number of recent shootings in the area were in the home, and one responded to police entry by aiming a weapon at officers.

The man was shot in response, and promptly treated by on-scene medical personnel before being taken to a local hospital.

This case has been handed over to the Michigan state police for further investigation.

