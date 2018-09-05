One Driver Killed In Two Vehicle Saginaw County Crash

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a two vehicle crash that left one of the drivers dead. Authorities responded to M-57 and South Hemlock in Brady Township just before Two PM Wednesday.

A 20 year old male from Brant Township in an SUV had initially stopped at the intersection before pulling into the path of a semi-tractor trailer. He died at the scene of the broadside collision. His name was being withheld until relatives could be notified.

The semi-tractor trailer driver identified as a 19 year old male from Montrose in Genesee County was not hurt.

The intersection was closed for over six hours while an accident reconstruction team took measurements at the site.

