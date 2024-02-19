One Dead, Two Injured in Hampton Township Crash
February 19, 2024 11:36AM EST
An Essexville woman was killed in crash on Sunday.
Police in Bay County’s Hampton Township say the two-vehicle crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on W. Hampton Rd. between Kaczmarek Dr. and N. Finn Rd. The 52-year-old woman and a teenage passenger were taken to an emergency room where the woman died. The teenager is listed in critical condition.
Police say the driver of the second vehicle, a 44-year-old Essexville man, was also taken to the hospital for treatment. He has since been released and is currently being held in the Bay County Jail.
Police say alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.