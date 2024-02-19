One Dead, Two Injured in Hampton Township Crash

An Essexville woman was killed in crash on Sunday.

Police in Bay County’s Hampton Township say the two-vehicle crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on W. Hampton Rd. between Kaczmarek Dr. and N. Finn Rd. The 52-year-old woman and a teenage passenger were taken to an emergency room where the woman died. The teenager is listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle, a 44-year-old Essexville man, was also taken to the hospital for treatment. He has since been released and is currently being held in the Bay County Jail.

Police say alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.