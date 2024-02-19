WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

One Dead, Two Injured in Hampton Township Crash

By News Desk
February 19, 2024 11:36AM EST
Share
One Dead, Two Injured in Hampton Township Crash
(Getty Images)

An Essexville woman was killed in  crash on Sunday.

Police in Bay County’s Hampton Township say the two-vehicle crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on W. Hampton Rd. between Kaczmarek Dr. and N. Finn Rd. The 52-year-old woman and a teenage passenger were taken to an emergency room where the woman died. The teenager is listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle, a 44-year-old Essexville man, was also taken to the hospital for treatment. He has since been released and is currently being held in the Bay County Jail.

Police say alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Popular Stories

1

Drugs, Guns, Cash, and Vehicles Seized in Tuesday Morning Drug Trafficking Bust in Saginaw
2

Clio Man Serving 48-Year Sentence Pleads No Contest to Additional CSC Charges
3

Pole Barn Fire In Bangor Township Under Investigation
4

21-Year-Old Wins $500,000 on Ticket Purchased in Saginaw
5

Freeland Woman Arrested In Online Stolen Merchandise Scam