One Dead, One Hurt in Iosco County Crash

By News Desk
September 26, 2023 2:00AM EDT
Alcohol and speed may be factors in a crash that killed an Iosco County man on Saturday.

Police responded to Esmond Road near Allen Road in Plainfield Township around 6:00 P.M. after a 47-year-old Hale man driving a 1996 Dodge Ram pickup heading west lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. The man was flown by helicopter to a Saginaw area hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police. A 24-year-old male passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

