Police in Bay County’s Hampton Township are investigating a fatal crash.

The crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, March 20 at E. Center Rd. near Farley Rd. when a 36-year-old Bay City man was heading west. The man lost control of his pickup truck, which rolled and hit a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash brought down power lines, causing a power outage to a small number of Consumers Energy customers. Power was restored around noon.