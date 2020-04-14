One Dead In Fiery Tuscola County Crash
(source: Michigan State Police)
State Police troopers responded to a single vehicle crash Monday, April 13 in Tuscola County.
The incident occurred sometime before 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of Maple Grove and Maville roads in Dayton Township.
Troopers discovered a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix engulfed in flames. The lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police haven’t been able to confirm the identity of the driver at this time. The crash is under investigation.