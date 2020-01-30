One Dead In Fatal Bay County Freeway Crash
source: Michigan State Police
UPDATE
Authorities in Bay County are investigating a two vehicle crash on north bound I-75 near Coggins Rd. in Fraser Township that left a 71-year-old Whittemore man dead Wednesday, January 29.
Officials say Thomas Barylski mistakenly headed south in the northbound lanes in a white 2006 GMC Envoy. Police attempted to pull Barylski over, but not before he slammed head on into a black, 2015 Chevy patrol pickup driven by a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer around 7:10 p.m.
Barylski died at the scene. The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released. The freeway was closed with traffic diverted off at the Linwood Road exit.
The investigation continues as police await autopsy and toxicology reports.