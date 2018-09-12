One Dead in Afternoon Shooting in Saginaw

Saginaw Police are reporting the city’s 13th homicide of 2018. It happened Wednesday, shortly before 1:00 p.m. Officers responded to 713 North Mason near Throop, where they found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in front of the house. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name was being withheld until family members could be notified. The Major Crimes Unit, which includes state police and Saginaw detectives, is investigating. They ask anyone with information about this shooting to call Detective Accardo (989)759-1419, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-422-JAIL.