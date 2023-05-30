WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

One dead, five wounded in shooting near Charleston County nightclub

By CBS News
May 30, 2023 3:11AM EDT
Six people were shot, one fatally in Charleston County, South Carolina as the Memorial Day weekend drew to a close Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. No arrests have been made.

CBS Charleston affiliate WCSC-TV reports it happened near a nightclub.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found six gunshot victims and one was pronounced dead at the scene. The others were being treated at area hospitals.

No further details were available.

