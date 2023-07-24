WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

One Arrested in Gladwin County Marijuana Facility Breaking and Entering

July 24, 2023 3:07PM EDT
Menas Porras Lisniel (Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office)

A Florida man is in the Gladwin County Jail after a break-in at a marijuana facility early Friday morning.

Menas Porras Lisniel is charged with Breaking and Entering, Possession of Burglary Tools, and is being held on an Immigration Detainer from the Department of Homeland Security.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Lisniel around 3:00 a.m. driving away from the site of the break-in with ski masks, a flashlight, bear repellant spray, marijuana, and tools believed to be used for breaking and entering in his vehicle. Another vehicle seen fleeing the scene managed to get away, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say several plants had been cut at the barn used for growing and manufacturing marijuana products. While no direct connection has been made to an attempted armed robbery that took place in Midland County last week, investigators say there are similarities, and this is not believed to have been an isolated incident.

