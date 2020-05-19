Omer Man Threatens Hospital, U.S. Coast Guard
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police arrested an Arenac County man Sunday, May 17 for making threats against a hospital and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Police say 70-year-old Jesse McFadden of Omer called Arenac County Central Dispatch around 8:00 a.m. threatening to shoot out the power at a hospital and put everyone in quarantine. He also allegedly told the dispatcher he was going to get a helicopter from the Coast Guard.
McFadden was seen in security footage at the Coast Guard station in Hampton Township trying to enter the gate code a few hours later. Police say he called the station and threatened to ram the gate with his vehicle before leaving.
Police spotted his SUV at a Hampton Township Speedway. He was arrested and police found a loaded shotgun under a coat in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
McFadden is charged with transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle resisting an officer. He was released from jail on the condition he seek treatment at a hospital.