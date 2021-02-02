Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

▶ Watch Video: Lack of data prompts COVID vaccine concerns among pregnant women

Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson, who recently announced she was pregnant, revealed on social media that she tested positive for COVID-19. The 29-year-old told her followers about the diagnosis in a now-deleted post on Instagram Stories.

“Not going to lie…I’m nervous knowing I’m positive,” she said in a lengthy note Sunday.

“My body is exhausted,” she added. “I don’t want to get my family sick.”

The retired gymnast and author also mentioned that a “very close family member” fought for his life while battling COVID-19.

She said on Sunday she had headaches, coughing and a sore throat. Two days later, Johnson had a more positive outlook about her fight with the virus.

“I think I have it pretty mild,” she said in a series of video clips on Instagram Stories. “Last night was probably my worst night. I coughed all night. That was bad. But like during the day time, I feel really good. My headaches are gone. My sore throat is finally gone. It was a bad sore throat. And my stuffiness is getting better. So, hopefully, that means I’m on the up and up.”

In the update, Johnson admitted she’s still “nervous” about being pregnant and having coronavirus, but is focused on getting “enough rest” so she can heal.

Olympic athlete Shawn Johnson tested positive for COVID-19. Mike Lawrie / Getty Images

Johnson and her husband, Andrew East, have a 15-month-old daughter. They announced Johnson was pregnant last month in a YouTube video. In it, the retired gymnast said he tested positive for COVID-19 just days after finding she was pregnant. East had to isolate from the family then, and later when Johnson tested positive, she isolated.

A CDC report from 2020 found limited information suggested pregnant women with COVID-19 might be at increased risk for severe illness compared to nonpregnant women. Studies are now underway on how the vaccine could affect mothers and their babies.

Johnson won a gold and three silver medals at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team. She retired in 2012.