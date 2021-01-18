Olivia Rodrigo's “Drivers License” breaks Spotify records

Disney star Olivia Rodrigo released her debut single “Drivers License” on January 8 — and it quickly dominated Spotify’s charts. The streaming service announced Friday that the emotional pop ballad about teenage heartbreak broke the platform’s record for most streams of a song in a single week.

Spotify’s global weekly Top 200 chart revealed that the tune was streamed 65,873,080 times during the week ending on January 14. The song “DÁKITI” by Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez nabbed the number two spot on the chart, with “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd coming in third.

But most streams isn’t the only Spotify record the 17-year-old songbird’s ballad broke this past week. Spotify tweeted on Wednesday that “Drivers License” set the platform’s record for most streams in a day for a non-holiday tune on January 11 and then beat its own record the following day.

The song peaked at 13,714,177 streams on Friday, according to Spotify’s charts.

The song is also cleaning up on other streaming platforms. The ballad broke the record for “the biggest first week streaming debut ever globally” on Amazon Music following its release, Amazon Music tweeted on Thursday. It also smashed the global record for the most requested tune of all-time in one day on Alexa, the company said.

It is currently the most-played song on Apple Music worldwide as of Sunday, according to Apple.

.@Olivia_Rodrigo‘s “drivers license” now has the record for most streams for a song in a week on Spotify 💜📈 https://t.co/Ke2mPGs71y — Spotify (@Spotify) January 15, 2021

Rodrigo first began playing piano at 7, according to her bio on Interscope Records’ website. She learned how to play guitar shortly after landing a part on the Disney series “Bizaardvark,” which ran from 2016 until 2019.

Rodrigo currently stars in Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical – The Series” and wrote a song for the show’s fourth episode, according to the site. The song, titled “All I Want,” is gold-certified and has been streamed over 200 million times, according to Interscope.