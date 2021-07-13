Olivia Rodrigo heading to White House to hype vaccinations

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo is driving home her message to young Americans everywhere that you should do what’s good for you — and get the COVID-19 vaccine. The 18-year-old “Driver’s License” artist is heading to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci and record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated, according to the White House.

A White House official said Rodrigo will answer important questions young people have about the vaccine, and the videos will be featured on her social media pages with millions of followers in addition to White House social media. It’s not yet clear when the content will become available.

Rodrigo announced her visit Monday on — where else — Instagram.

The Biden administration is urging more young people to get vaccinated, as younger Americans have generally been less eager to get the COVID-19 jab than older populations.

Fauci, as the White House noted, has already appeared on TikTok, and Vice President Kamala Harris has hosted a meeting with social media influencers on the vaccine.