Olivia Munn reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Actor Olivia Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, she announced on social media Wednesday. She said she’s had four surgeries in the last 10 months, including a double mastectomy.

“I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey,” the 43-year-old actor said in the post accompanied by a photo of her in a hospital bed.

Munn said she was diagnosed two months after she took a test for cancer genes and tested negative in February 2023.

“In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined,” she said in a statement accompanying the photo. “Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice.”

Munn was seen on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday with her partner John Mulaney.

“I’ve tended to let people see me when I have energy, when I can get dressed and get out of the house, when I can take my baby boy to the park,” Munn said. “I’ve kept the diagnosis and the worry and the recovery and the pain medicine and the paper gowns private. I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing.”

