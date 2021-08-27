Oklahoma governor candidate charged with kidnapping, sexual assault

A man who is currently running for Oklahoma governor was arrested Monday on suspicion of kidnapping and rape, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Paul Tay, a 58-year-old who has gained a reputation as a perennial candidate for various political offices in Oklahoma, is accused of picking up a woman in his car, locking her inside and sexually assaulting her at his home.

The alleged incident began Sunday when a woman applied to a Craigslist ad for a job on Tay’s campaign in Oklahoma City, police said. Tay picked up the woman in his car in the city of Bethany, about 12 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, because she didn’t have a ride to the area. Police said Tay instead drove in the direction of Tulsa, where he lives. During that ride, police said, the victim wasn’t allowed to exit the vehicle.

According to police, Tay ran out of gas during the drive and he resorted to panhandling for money until he had enough to refuel. The victim alleges that she was too afraid to get out of the car during that time. Once at Tay’s home, he allegedly “attempted to have sex with her, then sexually assaulted/raped her with a pipe.”

On Monday, police said the victim was able to convince Tay to take her to a Walmart “to buy hygiene products.” There, she was able to get help from an employee, who then called the police. Officers arrived and arrested Tay in the parking lot, police said.

Detectives found the victim’s clothing in Tay’s home, according to CBS Tulsa affiliate KOVT-TV. Tay was booked into Tulsa County Jail and charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to KOTV, Tay is known for running for political office and displaying offensive signs in the downtown area. The station also reports that Tay has been previously arrested for theft, disturbing the peace, obstructing officers, outraging public decency and other offenses.

Officials are attempting to find the Craigslist ad, according to KOVT, as it would be key evidence in this incident.