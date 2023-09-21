Oklahoma executes man for 1996 killing of college dance student

▶ Watch Video: Oklahoma to resume execution by lethal injection

Oklahoma executed Anthony Sanchez on Thursday for the 1996 killing of Juli Busken, a University of Oklahoma dance student, according to the Associated Press. Sanchez, 44, was convicted of raping and murdering Busken in 2006 after his DNA was matched to the slaying while he was serving a burglary sentence.

Sanchez was executed by lethal injection, which the state resumed using after a six-year-moratorium. He was pronounced dead at 10:19 a.m. CDT.

Even though Sanchez long said he didn’t kill Busken, he didn’t seek clemency from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, telling the Associated Press “it doesn’t go well for the inmates” no matter what the governor decides. He did ask Stitt for a 60-day reprieve so his new attorneys could review his case, according to The Oklahoman newspaper.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.