Ojibway Island Closed Again Due to Large Disorderly Crowds, COVID
Ojibway Island at Sunset (source: City of Saginaw, photo by John Mickevich)
The City of Saginaw is closing Ojibway Island to vehicle traffic again effective immediately.
Park grounds will remain open to pedestrians for recreation; however, gates will be closed to vehicle access after several reports of excessive pollution, noise, damage to park grounds caused by vehicles on grass, and caution during the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Residents may continue to use the area for walking, biking, jogging, fishing, and the many other offered recreational opportunities; but the island has experienced large crowds since it was recently reopened to vehicular traffic.
City Manager Tim Morales released a statement saying “We continue to see large groups of people gathering at Ojibway. Unfortunately, these gatherings are becoming a health and safety issue. In the interest of the health and safety of our citizens, we have made an administrative decision to close Ojibway to vehicle access until further notice.”
A plan to reopen the Island is being developed by the City of Saginaw to allow all residents to enjoy the park safely.