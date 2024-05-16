OHSP Announces Return Of Click It Or Ticket Campaign

The Michigan Office Of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) has announced a click it or ticket campaign.

The enforcement campaign includes Michigan State police as well as officers from county and city police departments conducting seat belt enforcement and will run from May 20 through June 2. According to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute( UMTRI), in 2022, 244 occupants that were killed in traffic crashes were not wearing seat belts. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that wearing a seat belt in the front seat can reduce risk of death or injury in a crash by 45 percent.

Michigan Law requires drivers, passengers 15 and younger, and front seat passengers to wear a seat belt. Children must be in a booster or car seat until they are 8 Years old or 4’9 in height. Children under 4 must be in the back seat. The fine and costs for not wearing a Seat belt is $65. For more information visit NHTSA.gov