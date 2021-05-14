OHL Announces Start of 2021-22 Season
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Ontario Hockey League has set October 7 as opening night for the 2021-2022 season.
Players will report to training camps on September 4 before the League embarks on a conventional 68-game regular season schedule, concluding April 3, 2022. The 2022 OHL Playoffs will get underway on April 7 and run through May 30 at the latest, with the presentation of the prestigious J. Ross Robertson Cup. The OHL champion will advance to the 2022 Memorial Cup to be held June 2-12.
A complete 680-game regular season schedule of games will be announced in the coming weeks.