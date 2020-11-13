Ohio State-Maryland game canceled over positive COVID-19 cases

▶ Watch Video: Several college football games postponed amid new coronavirus outbreaks

Saturday’s scheduled game between the No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins has been canceled due to positive coronavirus tests at Maryland, the school announced Wednesday. The game will not be rescheduled.

“Maryland Football will pause all team-related activities due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Terrapin’s program,” the school said in a statement. Maryland added that eight players have tested positive in the last week and school health officials and the Big Ten Conference recommended canceling the game.

“There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said in a statement. “We realize that this news is disappointing to all of the Maryland fans out there who were looking forward to the Terps taking on an outstanding Ohio State team, but the responsible thing for us to do is pause football activities, given the number of positive cases currently in our program.”

This November 9, 2019, photo shows Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins running the ball against the Maryland Terrapins in Columbus. Joe Robbins / Getty

Ohio State is currently undefeated and hoping to qualify for the College Football Playoff but the cancelation cuts an already shortened schedule down to seven games total for the season.

“Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic,” said Buckeyes coach Ryan Day. “We wish Maryland, their student-athletes and programs well as they battle through this issue.”

The NCAA football season has seen a number of complications arise as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Multiple conferences, including the Big Ten, postponed and shortened their seasons in an effort to reduce risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

Three other games featuring ranked teams that were scheduled for this weekend have also been postponed.