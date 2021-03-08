Ohio college student dead after alleged alcohol-fueled hazing episode

A student at Bowling Green State University in Ohio has died after an alleged alcohol-fueled hazing incident, an attorney for his family said Sunday evening. Stone Foltz, 20, was being kept alive while his family and the lawyer, Sean Alto, arranged to have his organs donated following the Thursday incident, Alto said.

“We are gathering all of the facts leading to (Foltz’s) untimely death and we have no interest in commenting on speculation,” he added in a statement.

The alleged incident happened off-campus and involved the Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) fraternity, reports CBS Toldeo affiliate WTOL-TV.

Alto said Foltz was dropped off around 11-11:30 p.m. at his apartment. “Shortly thereafter, Stone’s roommates or friends found him, who then called 911,” Alto said. “He was in need of immediate transport to the hospital. And he was (flown) to the hospital.”

Stone Foltz in undated photo. WTOL-TV

A roommate of another student who was pledging at the frat told WTOL that student told him pledges had to drink “a handle” of all the alcohol they were given. A handle of alcohol is a 1.75 mL bottle of liquor, which is equal to about 40 1.5-ounce shots.

“I’ve never seen my roommate more drunk in his entire life,” said the student, who wanted to remain anonymous. “He immediately went to the bathroom and was throwing up in the toilet for just 15 minutes to an hour and making himself vomit.”

The school placed the frat on interim suspension the next day.

The national fraternity on Saturday said described Thursday’s activities as an “alleged incident of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus event.”

“The International Fraternity is horrified and outraged by this incident. The Fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind,” Pi Kappa Alpha stressed.

The university said it’s working with law enforcement, which is leading the investigation into Foltz’s death.

Foltz was a sophomore business major from Delaware County, Ohio, north of Columbus, BGU said.