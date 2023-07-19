Ogemaw County Woman Killed in Saginaw Crash

One person is dead after a crash in Saginaw Tuesday.

Police say around 4:20 P.M., a 51-year-old Ogemaw County man was driving north on North Washington near 6th Street at a high rate of speed in a black 2007 Dodge Caliber. Police say the man lost control of the vehocle anc crossed the center line, crashing head on into a Ford pickup truck. The occupants of the Ford were not seriously injured. The at fault driver’s passenger, a 37-year-old Ogemaw County woman, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police say speed and alcohol are suspected in the crash.