Ogemaw County Couple Extradited to Kansas on Murder Charges

Two people from Ogemaw County have been taken to Kansas to stand trial for murder.

29-year-old Kallie Peters and 33-year-old Steven Pierce were extradited after allegedly killing 75-year-old Valerie Krissman and 80-year-old Roland Krissman of Junction City, Kansas and fleeing to Michigan. Police say the two were arrested in Saginaw after trying to sell a vehicle belonging to the Krissmans, pocketing the cash and attempting to drive off with the vehicle.

The pair waived their extradition hearing in late March and have now been returned to Kansas to face murder charges.