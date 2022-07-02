Officials Urge Safety during Independence Day Celebrations

Law enforcement, community leaders, and medical professionals are all encouraging people to be safe during the Independence Day holiday weekend.
In 2020, more than 15,000 people were treated in hospital emergency rooms with fireworks-related injuries. Medical professionals from around the state urge safety when using fireworks, especially sparklers, which burn at temperatures up to 2,000 degrees. Parents are encouraged to keep sparklers away from younger children, and to carefully monitor older children who are using them. When the sparkler is done burning, it is important to place it in water inside a non-flammable container. If left on the ground, the spent sparkler could be stepped on and cause burns on the feet.
The Frankenmuth Police Department remind people to quickly back away after lighting fireworks, and to never attempt to re-light or pick up fireworks that don’t ignite. They also warn against pointing or throwing fireworks at other people. If anyone is seriously burned or otherwise injured, it is recommended that they visit an emergency room for medical attention.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office also encourages the safe use of fireworks, but also emphasize safety while on the water. Boaters are reminded to ensure that their craft are in good working condition before taking them out, and that life jackets should be worn while on the water. Kayakers and swimmers are also reminded that nearshore water temperatures can still be under 70 degrees. Officials say that prolonged exposure to water of these temperatures can still lead to hypothermia.
All around the state, agencies and organizations agree that alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Officials hope that these recommendations will help lead to a safe and enjoyable holiday for everyone.