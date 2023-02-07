Officials reveal size of suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down

▶ Watch Video: Navy and Coast Guard recover China spy balloon debris

The Department of Defense on Monday revealed the size of the suspected Chinese spy balloon that the U.S. shot down over the Atlantic Ocean this weekend – and it turns out it was bigger than the Statue of Liberty. The balloon is believed to have been up to 200 feet tall, officials said, a height taller than New York’s iconic monument, which measures just over 151 feet tall from the top of its base to its torch.

The balloon, which officials said was carrying surveillance equipment the size of two to three school buses, was shot down over the weekend after it had been seen flying over the U.S. for several days. It was taken out of the air space at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials told CBS News, with a single air-to-air missile over the Atlantic Ocean off of South Carolina’s coast.

General Glen VanHerck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, revealed Monday that the actual balloon was up to 200 feet tall and that it was carrying a payload the size of a jet airliner.

“[It] probably weighed in excess of a couple thousand pounds,” he said. “So I would – from a safety standpoint, picture yourself with large debris weighing hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds falling out of the sky. That’s really what we’re kind of talking about.”

VanHerck said the massive debris field left behind by the destroyed balloon is about 4,921 feet by 4,921 feet – “more than 15 football fields by 15 football fields.”

He told CBS News’ David Martin that officials have already “collected the majority of that debris that fell in the ocean and other places.” He also told Martin that the missile used to shoot down the balloon “absolutely” contained a warhead.

“There was a warhead in the missile,” he said. “You can see that explosion on TV as it goes through the lower part of the balloon and right there through the superstructure.”

VanHerck added that officials chose not to previously shoot down the balloon because it was initially believed that it “did not present a physical military threat to North America.”

“I could not take immediate action because it was not demonstrating hostile act or hostile intent,” he said.

China has claimed that the balloon was a weather device and said that the U.S. had an “overreaction” to it. But VanHerck said Monday officials “had a good indication that it was a surveillance balloon from the beginning.”