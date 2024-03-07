OFFICIALS: Power Lines Ignited The Largest Wildfire In Texas History
March 7, 2024 1:04PM EST
CANADIAN, Texas (AP) – Officials in Texas say power lines ignited massive wildfires across the state’s Panhandle region that destroyed homes and killed thousands of livestock last week.
Texas A&M Forest Service said Thursday that investigators concluded power lines ignited the Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce fires.
Xcel Energy also said Thursday in a news release that its equipment appeared to have played a role in the starting of the Smokehouse Creek fire.
That blaze has burned nearly 1,700 square miles and spilled into neighboring Oklahoma.
It was 44% contained as of Wednesday.
Xcel Energy disputes claims that “it acted negligently” in maintaining and operating infrastructure.