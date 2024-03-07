OFFICIALS: Power Lines Ignited The Largest Wildfire In Texas History

Charred vehicles sit at an auto body shop after the property was burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Canadian, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CANADIAN, Texas (AP) – Officials in Texas say power lines ignited massive wildfires across the state’s Panhandle region that destroyed homes and killed thousands of livestock last week.

Texas A&M Forest Service said Thursday that investigators concluded power lines ignited the Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce fires.

Xcel Energy also said Thursday in a news release that its equipment appeared to have played a role in the starting of the Smokehouse Creek fire.

That blaze has burned nearly 1,700 square miles and spilled into neighboring Oklahoma.

It was 44% contained as of Wednesday.

Xcel Energy disputes claims that “it acted negligently” in maintaining and operating infrastructure.