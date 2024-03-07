WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

OFFICIALS: Power Lines Ignited The Largest Wildfire In Texas History

By News Desk
March 7, 2024 1:04PM EST
Share
Charred vehicles sit at an auto body shop after the property was burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Canadian, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CANADIAN, Texas (AP) – Officials in Texas say power lines ignited massive wildfires across the state’s Panhandle region that destroyed homes and killed thousands of livestock last week.

Texas A&M Forest Service said Thursday that investigators concluded power lines ignited the Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce fires.

Xcel Energy also said Thursday in a news release that its equipment appeared to have played a role in the starting of the Smokehouse Creek fire.

That blaze has burned nearly 1,700 square miles and spilled into neighboring Oklahoma.

It was 44% contained as of Wednesday.

Xcel Energy disputes claims that “it acted negligently” in maintaining and operating infrastructure.

Popular Stories

1

Community Remembers Paraprofessional Killed In Car Crash
2

Flint City Council Member Eric Mays Passes Away
3

Funeral and Visitation Prepared for Flint City Councilman Eric Mays
4

15-Year-Old Arrested after Fight Leads to Shots Fired Outside Saginaw High School Tuesday
5

62-Year-Old Missing from Isabella County