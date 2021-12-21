Officers Shot During Chase in Burton

One man is dead and two police officers are in critical condition following a shooting in Burton this afternoon.
A Burton police officer and Genessee County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of Saginaw St. and Bristol Rd. to investigate reports of gunshots.
When they found a suspect matching the description of the reported shooter in question, the man took off on foot.
The suspect tried climbing a fence during the chase to evade police, but it collapsed.
As the two officers tried to pull the fence off the suspect, he allegedly started shooting at them.
Both officers returned fire, hitting the man multiple times. He was pronounced dead of his injuries at the scene.
Both the Burton officer and Sheriff’s deputy were rushed to area hospitals and listed in critical condition- the county deputy was rushed to surgery.