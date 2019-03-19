Officers Highlighted During Bay City Commission Meeting

Bay City Public Safety Officer Troy Sierras stands next to Bay City Mayor Kathleen Newsham during Award Presentation at the Bay City Commission meeting.

Bay City Commissioners thanked officers from the city’s own Department of Public Safety and the Michigan State Police Monday for their service to area residents.

Honorees included three year Public Safety Officer Paul Cairns named by fellow workers as City Employee of the Year.

24 year Bay City Officer Troy Sierras was one of three people named Officer of the Year for 2018 by Bay County Crime Stoppers, Sierras works with the Road Patrol Division and also serves as Field Training Officer. Detective Sargent James Williams and Trooper Christopher Siegert who’s a Detective and based at the Tri-City Post in

Freeland were also cited by Crime Stoppers for their work. That included the recovery of over $800,000 in stolen campers.