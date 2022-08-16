Officer takes loaded gun from student while breaking up high school fight

Stockton, Calif. — A loaded gun was found and taken from a student during a fight at Lincoln High School here on Monday, CBS Sacramento reports.

Stockton police say officers responded to the school around 12:30 p.m.

Exactly what caused the fight is unclear, but Stockton police say a student pulled out a loaded handgun at some point.

Also unclear was whether any charges were filed or disciplinary action taken against the student by the school.

SRO disarms student of a loaded firearm during a fight at Lincoln High School. A potential tragedy was avoided. Great job by the officer & school staff. #strongertogetber pic.twitter.com/Skop31hrji — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) August 15, 2022

A school resource officer who was on scene managed to disarm the student after a brief struggle, police say. Two students suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Officers say they arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of battery, resisting arrest, making criminal threats, and weapons charges.