Officer Shot At During Juneteenth Parade; Shoots Gunman

Dave Maurer
Jun 19, 2021 @ 7:10pm
(source: MSP)

 At the request of the Flint Police Department, the Michigan State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 2:14 p.m. Saturday in the City of Flint involving a Flint Police Department officer.  Preliminary investigation indicates the officer, who was working a traffic point for the Juneteenth Celebration Parade, was fired upon by the lone occupant of a vehicle who drove up to him at the traffic point. Upon taking fire, the officer returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The officer was not injured, nor were any bystanders who were in the area.  This incident remains under investigation. 

 

 

 

 

