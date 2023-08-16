Officer Involved Shooting Suspect Identified

Police in Saginaw have identified the man killed after allegedly shooting at them on Saturday.

Officials say 58-year-old Thomas Baskin shot at police while they were responding to a domestic assault reported at a home on Fairfax Street around 1:00 a.m. Officers reportedly met with the female victim of the assault outside the home, and when they entered to talk with Baskin he opened fire. The officers got out while shooting back, but no one was hit in the exchange. The Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team responded. Authorities say when Baskin came out and shot at police again he was shot and killed by state police.

Three troopers remain on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.