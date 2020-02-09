Officer Involved Shooting in Saginaw
Update: K9 Debo was stabbed while assisting officers. Police shot and killed the 48 year old man as he stabbed the K9. More details will be posted shortly .
Investigators from the Michigan State Police and the Saginaw Police Department are on the scene of an officer involved shooting.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the incident around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, February 9. The report indicated the shooting took place in the 600 block of Sheridan.
There are no other details available at this time. A news conference will be held in the lobby of the Saginaw Police Department at noon.