      Weather Alert

Officer Involved Shooting in Saginaw

Michael Percha
Feb 9, 2020 @ 10:45am
(Alpha Media file photo)

 

Update:  K9 Debo was stabbed while assisting officers.  Police shot and killed the 48 year old man as he stabbed the K9.  More details will be posted shortly .
Investigators from the Michigan State Police and the Saginaw Police Department are on the scene of an officer involved shooting.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the incident around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, February 9. The report indicated the shooting took place in the 600 block of Sheridan.

Police tape and surrounds shooting scene (photo by Ann Williams)

There are no other details available at this time. A news conference will be held in the lobby of the Saginaw Police Department at noon.

photo by Ann Williams
Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
WSGW Community Events
Sports News