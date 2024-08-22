Obamas make the case for Harris and take on Trump in fiery DNC speeches

▶ Watch Video: Watch: Former President Obama bashes Trump, makes case for Harris, calls for unity in DNC speech

Barack and Michelle Obama urged Democrats to unite behind Vice President Kamala Harris on the second night of the party’s convention in Chicago on Tuesday, challenging the assembled delegates and voters at home to harness the enthusiasm surrounding Harris’ candidacy to defeat Donald Trump in November.

“We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos. We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse,” Barack Obama said in his 34-minute address. “America’s ready for a new chapter. America’s ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris.”

The 44th president took on Trump directly, calling him “a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down that golden escalator nine years ago.” But Obama also said Democrats cannot be complacent and must lay out a vision for the future.

“Our job is to convince people that democracy can actually deliver. And in doing that, we can’t just point to what we’ve already accomplished. We can’t just rely on the ideas of the past. We need to chart a new way forward to meet the challenges of today. And Kamala understands this,” Obama said, highlighting Democratic policies on housing, health care, the economy, immigration and more.

Michelle Obama struck a similar tone as her husband, noting that “hope is making a comeback” with Harris’ candidacy but imploring Democrats to get to work.

“It’s up to us to remember what Kamala’s mother told her: Don’t just sit around and complain — do something,” she said. “So if they lie about her, and they will, we’ve got to do something. If we see a bad poll, and we will, we’ve got to put down that phone and do something.”

Here are the highlights from the second day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention:

Barack Obama takes on Trump, calls for “new chapter” under Harris

Barack Obama sought to persuade the nation to leave the “chaos” of Trump’s administration behind in pursuit of a “new chapter” ushered in by Harris.

Obama, whose speech at the DNC in 2004 rocketed him to fame and eventually the White House, recalled accepting the Democratic presidential nomination 16 years ago and said selecting President Biden as his running mate was one of his best decisions.

“What I came to admire most about Joe wasn’t just his smarts, his experience. It was his empathy and his decency and his hard-earned resilience, his unshakeable belief that everyone in this country deserves a fair shot,” he said.

Obama said Mr. Biden has demonstrated those values during his nearly four years in office.

“History will remember Joe Biden as an outstanding president who defended democracy at a moment of great danger,” he said. “And I am proud to call him my president, but I am even prouder to call him my friend.”

Obama sought to paint Trump as a dangerous candidate who is seeking a second term in the White House for his own personal gain, and he accused Republicans of pushing a message of fear. But he said Democrats must demonstrate to voters that the government can help them and pursue new ideas to address current challenges.

“Kamala and Tim have kept faith with America’s central story, a story that says we are all created equal, all of us endowed with certain inalienable rights, that everyone deserves a chance that even when we don’t agree with each other, we can find a way to live with each other,” he said.

Obama warned of the nation’s current cultural landscape and said politicians and algorithms created by technology companies have capitalized on divisions to teach Americans to fear one another.

“We live in a time of such confusion and rancor, with a culture that puts a premium on things that don’t last, money, fame, status, likes,” he said. “We chase the approval of strangers on our phones. We build all manners of walls and fences and then we wonder why we feel so alone.”

But Obama pivoted to a message of hope, pointing to a spirit of volunteerism and national pride that he said demonstrates that most Americans do not want to live in a polarized nation.

“We want something better,” he said. “We want to be better and the joy and the excitement that we’re seeing around this campaign tells us we’re not alone.”

Michelle Obama says “hope is making a comeback,” but urges Democrats to “do something”

Former first lady Michelle Obama, who has been mostly absent from the political spotlight since leaving the White House, told Democrats that “hope is making a comeback.”

She took the stage to huge applause.

“Something wonderfully magical is in the air, isn’t it?” she said. “We’re feeling it here in this arena, but it’s spreading all across this country we love. A familiar feeling that’s been buried too deep for too long. You know what I’m talking about? It’s the contagious power of hope!”

Obama has spoken at every convention since 2008, when her husband was first nominated. Eight years later, she delivered her memorable line, “When they go low, we go high.” In her 2020 speech, she said then-President Trump “is clearly in over his head” and “cannot meet this moment.”

On Tuesday, she sought to contrast Harris and Trump throughout her speech, while only mentioning the former president by name once.

“Kamala has shown her allegiance to this nation, not by spewing anger and bitterness, but by living a life of service and always pushing the doors of opportunity open to others, she understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward,” Obama said.

She touted Harris “as more than ready for this moment,” calling her “one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency.”

But she also warned Democrats about becoming complacent, urging the party to remain united and saying they still have work to do to win in November.

“No matter how good we feel tonight or tomorrow or the next day, this is still going to be an uphill battle, so we cannot be our own worst enemies. No, the minute something goes wrong, the minute a lie takes hold, we cannot start wringing our hands,” Obama said. “We cannot get a Goldilocks complex about whether everything is just right. We cannot indulge our anxieties about whether this country will elect someone like Kamala instead of doing everything we can to get someone like Kamala elected.”

She closed her speech with a call and response with the refrain “do something.”

“It’s up to us to remember what Kamala’s mother told her: Don’t just sit around and complain — do something,” she said. “So if they lie about her, and they will, we’ve got to do something. If we see a bad poll, and we will, we’ve got to put down that phone and do something.”

She continued: “So consider this to be your official ask: Michelle Obama is asking you — no, I’m telling y’all — to do something!”

Emhoff says Harris is “exactly the right president” for the nation at this time

Emhoff, the nation’s first second gentleman, introduced himself to Democratic delegates and the nation, praising his wife for her dedication to their family and tying it to how she would approach leading the nation if elected president.

“Wherever she’s needed, however she’s needed, Kamala rises to the occasion. And she did it for me and my family,” Emhoff said. “And now that the country needs her, she’s showing you what we already know: she’s ready to lead.”

The second gentleman recalled his childhood growing up in New Jersey and California, to his career as a lawyer to meeting Harris. The two will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday, the night Harris will deliver the keynote address to accept the Democratic presidential nomination.

“As I got to know her better and just fell in love fast, I learned what drives Kamala. And it’s what you’ve seen over these past four years and especially these past four weeks,” Emhoff said. “She finds joy in pursuing justice. She stands up to bullies, just like my parents taught me to. She likes to see people do well, but hates when they’re treated unfairly.”

He lauded Harris for standing up against antisemitism and all forms of hate.

“Her empathy is her strength,” Emhoff said, calling her a “joyful warrior.”

“She will lead with joy and toughness, with that laugh and that look, with compassion and conviction,” he said. “She’ll lead from the belief that wherever we come from, whatever we look like, we’re strongest when we fight for what we believe in, not just against what we fear.”

Emhoff said that he met Harris at an “important moment” in his life.

“And at this moment in our nation’s history, she is exactly the right president,” he said.

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth warns that GOP will “come for IVF next”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois warned that Americans are at risk of losing access to in vitro fertilization if Republicans win the election.

“I went to war to protect America’s rights and freedoms. So I take it personally when a five-time draft-dodging coward like Donald Trump tries to take away my rights and freedoms in return,” she said. “If they win, Republicans will not stop at banning abortion. They will come for IVF next. They will prosecute doctors. They will shame and spy on women.”

Duckworth, who used IVF treatments to have her two children, has tried to protect the fertility treatments through legislation. Republicans blocked Duckworth’s bill in February that would have established a federal right to the treatments.

She also called Trump a “draft-dodging coward.”

Alsobrooks knocks Trump as criminal who Harris will keep “out of the Oval Office”

Angela Alsobrooks speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Maryland Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks praised Harris’ record as a prosecutor in Alameda County, California, early in her career and refuted Trump’s claim that she cannot be tough on crime.

“Getting justice for others isn’t a power trip for her. It’s a sacred calling,” she said. “And hear me: Kamala Harris knows how to keep criminals off the streets. And come November, with your help, she’ll keep one out of the Oval Office.”

Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts by a New York jury in late May and is set to be sentenced in September, though his attorneys have asked for it to be delayed until after the election.

Alsobrooks lamented that the nation is “frozen by the fear that Donald Trump might once again come to power.”

But she said “Kamala has reminded us that we don’t need to fear anything, not the future and certainly not that man.”

“This is our moment to leave Donald Trump where he belongs, in America’s past,” Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks, the Prince George’s County executive, is facing off against Republican Larry Hogan, a former governor, in the race to represent Maryland in the Senate.

Wealthy Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker taunts Trump: “Take it from an actual billionaire”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, whose state is hosting the convention, taunted Trump while claiming Harris as one of the state’s own.

Noting Abraham Lincoln and Barack Obama’s connections to Illinois, he said the state’s “presidential pedigree is unmatched.” He also recalled Harris spent part of her childhood in the state, adding “we claim her too.”

“But one president we will never claim is the con artist the Republicans nominated in Milwaukee last month,” he said.

The billionaire governor compared Democrats’ accomplishments to Trump’s “embarrassing” record.

“We eliminated the grocery tax,” Pritzker said. “Donald hasn’t been in a grocery store since his first bankruptcy. Illinois invested in clean energy and the jobs it brings. Donald claimed that windmills in the ocean made the whales a little batty.”

He continued: “Donald Trump thinks that we should trust him on the economy because he claims to be very rich. But take it from an actual billionaire, Trump is rich in only one thing — stupidity.”

Pritzker argued that Trump’s achievements only come through “hurting someone else.”

“Kamala Harris and Tim Walz — well, they’ve spent their lives lifting people up, not pushing them down,” he said.

Bernie Sanders praises Biden administration but says “much more remains to be done”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders praised the legislation passed during the Biden administration, and thanked Mr. Biden, Harris and the Democratic-led Congress. Sanders is an independent who caucuses with Democrats in the Senate, and he ran for president in the Democratic primary in 2016 and 2020.

“When the political will is there, government can effectively deliver for the people of our country,” he said. “We need to summon that will again because too many of our fellow Americans are struggling every day to just get by, to put food on the table, pay the rent and get the health care they need.”

Sanders then laid out his policy agenda for a Democratic Congress and White House, which includes raising the minimum wage, cutting prescription drug costs and reforming campaign finance laws.

“In the last three-and-a-half years, working together, we have accomplished more than any government since FDR,” Sanders said. “But much, much more remains to be done.”

He called for an immediate cease-fire in the war in Gaza and for Hamas to release Israeli hostages, and said Democrats have to “take on Big Pharma, Big Oil, Big Ag, Big Tech and all the other corporate monopolists.”

“On Nov. 5, let us elect Kamala Harris as our president,” Sanders said. “And let us go forward to create the nation we know we can become.”

Schumer says Democrats could expand Senate majority with Harris atop the ticket

With Harris atop the ticket, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer predicted Democrats would keep their Senate majority and may even expand it.

He said Harris represents “a brighter, a fairer, a freer future” while Trump represents “American carnage.”

“But she can’t do it alone,” Schumer said, “She needs a Democratic majority in the Senate.”

He praised the Democratic candidates running in Nevada, Montana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin and other states, adding that “more than half of our candidates are candidates of color.”

“We’re making the Senate look like America,” the New York senator said.

He closed his speech talking about antisemitism.

“As the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in American history, I want my grandkids and all grandkids to never, never face discrimination because of who they are,” he said. “Donald Trump, this is a guy who peddles antisemitic stereotypes. He even invited a white supremacist to Mar-a-Lago. And unfortunately, his prejudice goes in all directions. He fuels Islamophobia.”

Ceremonial roll call reaffirms Harris as Democratic presidential nominee

Harris’ nomination for president was made official on Aug. 6 after the party’s virtual roll call concluded. But on Tuesday, each state delegation took part in a celebratory roll call to announce their votes for Harris at the convention, a raucous affair that energized the crowd.

Sen. Chris Coons, a close ally of Mr. Biden’s, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, both of Delaware, kicked off the roll call announcing their state’s support for the vice president.

A DJ on stage introduced each state’s delegation with a corresponding song — Jay Z’s “Empire State of Mind” for New York, an Eminem track for Michigan and so on. The rapper Lil Jon, an Atlanta native, made a surprise appearance when it was Georgia’s turn, pumping up the crowd with an appropriately edited rendition of “Turn Down for What,” with the chorus changed to “turn out for what.”

Other celebrities also appeared with their state delegations, including director Spike Lee with New York, actor Wendell Pierce with Louisiana and Sean Astin, who played “Rudy,” alongside Indiana delegates.

The ceremonial roll call ended with the delegations from Minnesota, where Walz is governor, and California, where Harris is from and the state she represented in the Senate.

Minnesota’s two senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced their respective delegations’ votes for Harris. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared alongside Newsom.

“I’m thrilled to reaffirm Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for president of the United States,” Jason Rae, secretary of the Democratic National Committee, announced at the end of the roll call.

Harris then appeared via video as she took the stage for a campaign rally in Milwaukee.

“The delegates at the Democratic National Convention, well, they just completed their roll call, and they have nominated Coach Walz and me to be the next vice president and president of the United States,” she said. “I thank everyone there and here for believing in what we can do together. We are so honored to be your nominees.”

Stephanie Grisham, ex-Trump press secretary, condemns former boss

Stephanie Grisham, a former Trump White House press secretary and top aide to Melania Trump, said she’s encouraging voters to support Harris over Trump because “I love my country more than my party.”

“I wasn’t just a Trump supporter. I was a true believer. I was one of his closest advisers. The Trump family became my family,” she said. “I saw him when the cameras were off. Behind closed doors, Trump mocks his supporters. He calls them basement dwellers.”

She condemned Trump, saying he has no morals or truth.

“He used to tell me, ‘It doesn’t matter what you say, Stephanie, say it enough and people will believe you,'” she said.

Grisham resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. In her speech, she said she asked the first lady whether she could post about there being no place for lawlessness or violence. The first lady, according to Grisham, said no.

Project 2025 returns on convention’s second night

Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta speaks about Project 2025 during Night 2 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Democrats continued to tie Trump to Project 2025, a policy guide for the next Republican presidential administration put together by the Heritage Foundation. Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta brought the 900-page policy guide with him on stage and said Republicans are trying to “shove this down our throats.”

“It is a radical plan to drag us backwards, bankrupt the middle class and raise prices on working families like yours and mine,” he said, focusing on the economic plans included in the initiative.

Michigan state Rep. Mallory McMorrow spoke about the presidential transition project on the first night of the convention as part of Democrats’ efforts to warn Americans of what would be in store if Trump is elected to a second term.

The former president, though, has distanced himself from the effort.

Grandsons of Jimmy Carter and JFK kick off Night 2

Jason Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, said his grandfather, who is about to turn 100, wished he could be at the convention.

He said his grandfather, who has been in hospice care, is “holding on” to vote for Harris in November.

“Kamala Harris carries my grandfather’s legacy,” he said. “She knows what is right, and she fights for it. She understands that leadership is about service, not selfishness, that you can show strength and demonstrate decency and that you can get a whole lot more done with a smile than with a scowl.”

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, recalled his grandfather inspiring “a new generation to ask what they could do for our country.”

“His call to action is now ours to answer,” he said. “Because, once again, the torch has been passed to a new generation, to a leader who shares my grandfather’s energy, vision and optimism for our future. That leader is Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Multiple protesters arrested at Israeli Consulate in Chicago

Protesters for the pro-Palestinian cause gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate downtown Tuesday night, and several people were arrested as the crowd clashed multiple times with police, CBS News Chicago reported.

The protesters also burned an American flag.

The group Behind Enemy Lines organized the protest at the consulate, which is located in the Accenture Tower. Their protest flyers referenced the chaos outside the Democratic National Convention of 1968, reading: “Make it great like ’68! Shut down the DNC for Gaza.”

After several confrontations with officers and a concern about a possible clash with pro-Israeli counter-protesters, the demonstrators dispersed. Some tried to get to the Federal Plaza several blocks away but only made it to a point about a block from the Accenture Tower — where several more were arrested.

A spokesman for the National Lawyers Guild told the Chicago Sun-Times almost 70 people had been arrested overall as of 9 p.m.

How to watch the DNC



CBS News 24/7 has coverage of the convention throughout the night and is streaming the major keynote speeches. Watch live on your mobile or streaming device.

A live feed of all of the speeches can be found here.

CBS television stations will have coverage beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Find your local CBS station here.

Who spoke at the DNC Tuesday night?

