NYT Bestselling Author Coming to Bay City

Alice and Jack Wirt Library (source: Bay County Library System)

A renowned author is coming to Bay City next month.

Kate Quinn, author of The Alice Network and The Diamond Eye, is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of historical fiction. Her works include the eras of the Italian Renaissance and First-Century Rome, as well as the early 20th century. Kate has been described as “a breath of fresh air” in the historical fiction genre, and has a captivating way of storytelling that sticks with you long after you’ve turned the final page.

The Friends of the Bay County Library System will present Quinn at an in-person author talk at Bay City’s State Theater on September 27 at 7:00 P.M. The event will feature a presentation, question and answer session and a book signing. For more information about the event, visit bay county library dot org slash event. To learn more about the author and her work, visit kate quinn author dot com.