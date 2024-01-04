NYC subway collides with work train, causing derailment; 19 injuries reported

▶ Watch Video: CBS News New York

NEW YORK – There’s been a train collision and derailment in the New York City subway.

It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday near 96th Street and Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Police said an MTA work train collided with a northbound 1 subway train carrying passengers between 96th and 103rd Street.

The FDNY said 19 people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The MTA says there’s no service on the 1/2/3 line, which will have a major impact on the evening commute. Riders are being told to take A/B/C/D trains instead.

In addition, drivers should expect street closures in the area from West 95th Street to West 97th Street on Broadway. Columbus Avenue to West End Avenue is also closed along 96th Street.

More information is expected at an MTA news conference shortly. We will carry that live on CBS News New York.

“The train started shaking, shaking, shaking, shaking, very hard,” one passenger said. “Everyone was scared, screaming. There was a lot of children. Everyone was trying to call 911.”

“All of a sudden, we just felt, like, a loud boom. Everybody on the train kind of, like, swayed back and forth crazily, and there was a loud explosion. And all of the sudden, the train stopped, kind of, smoke was coming into the car. It was insane. It was super nerve-wracking,” a passenger said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has been briefed on the derailment.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.