NYC mayor vows not to let people “jump the line” for vaccine

With the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine expected to start arriving in New York City next week, Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed not to let people of privilege “jump the line” and get vaccinated ahead of priority groups like people in nursing homes, health care workers and first responders.

“Their time will come,” de Blasio told reporters during a press conference Wednesday. “We’ve got to protect those who serve us and those who are most vulnerable, and we will enforce that rigorously.”

An independent advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration is expected to meet Thursday on Pfizer’s application for an emergency-use authorization of its vaccine in the U.S. If approved, the first doses of the vaccine could arrive in the city as soon as Tuesday, city Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said.

Doses of Moderna’s vaccine, which is also awaiting approval from the federal government, could start arriving in the city as soon as December 22, Chokshi said. De Blasio said health care leaders would decide when elected officials such as himself would receive the vaccine.

“The doctors will decide when it’s our time,” the mayor said. “Important thing is to work through each category of people but move it fast and then go on to the next priority category.”

De Blasio said the city would ask religious and community leaders to get the vaccine publicly to help encourage people in minority communities to get vaccinated when their time comes.