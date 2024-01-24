NYC issues public health advisory about social media due to its impact on kids

▶ Watch Video: Harvard study estimates social media companies are making billions of dollars off of kids

NEW YORK – New York City is issuing an health advisory about social media due to its impact on children. The city is designating social media an “environmental health toxin.”

Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement during his annual State of the City address.

“We also need to protect our students from harm online, including the growing dangers presented by social media. Companies like TikTok, YouTube, Facebook are fueling a mental health crisis by designing their platform with addictive and dangerous features. We can not stand by and let big tech monetize our children’s privacy and jeopardize their mental health. That’s why, today, Dr. Vasan, Ashwin Vasan, is issuing a health commissioner advisory officially designating social media as a public health crisis hazard in New York City,” Adams said.

Adams said New York is the first major city in the country to make the declaration.

“Just as the surgeon general did with tobacco and guns, we’re treating social media like other public health hazards, and it must stop. We must ensure that tech companies take responsibility for their products,” Adams said.

Adams said more details about the advisory and its implications will be revealed soon.

“We are going to correct this crisis that’s facing our children,” he said.