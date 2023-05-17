NYC bike path terrorist gets 8 consecutive life sentences

▶ Watch Video: Terrorist who killed 8 on New York City bike path avoids death sentence

The Islamic extremist who was convicted of killing eight people in a deliberate attack along a New York City bike path was sentenced Wednesday to eight consecutive life sentences.

Sayfullo Saipov, a 35-year-old Uzbekistan citizen who drove his truck along a popular bike path in 2017, will serve 260 years, with two more life sentences to be served concurrently.

